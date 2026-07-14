World Cup 2026: France, Spain battle for place in final

France will face Spain at 12:00 AM Astana time at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The winner will advance to the final, where they will meet either Argentina or England.

The match promises a clash of contrasting styles, with Spain expected to rely on possession and intense pressing, while France will look to use the pace of Kylian Mbappé and their rapid vertical attacks.

Both teams enter the semi-final unbeaten. France defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the Round of 16 before overcoming Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals, while Spain beat Portugal 1-0 and Belgium 2-1. Neither side has trailed at any stage of the tournament.

Spain lead the overall head-to-head record, but France won the countries’ only previous World Cup meeting, securing a 3-1 victory in the Round of 16 in 2006.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the organization will consider expanding the World Cup to 64 teams after the conclusion of the 2026 tournament.