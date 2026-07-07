World Cup Daily: Spain and Belgium set up World Cup quarter-final clash

Spain secured a 1-0 victory over Portugal in Dallas, with Mikel Merino scoring the decisive goal in the 90th minute. The late strike sent Spain into the quarter-finals and ended Portugal's World Cup campaign.

The defeat also marked an emotional end to what is widely expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance. The Portuguese captain was seen in tears after the final whistle as his long pursuit of the trophy came to an end.

Following the loss, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez stepped down from his position. Martinez had led Portugal since 2023 and guided the team to the UEFA Nations League title in the 2024-25 season.

In Seattle, Belgium defeated the United States 4-1, ending the co-hosts' run in the tournament. Charles De Ketelaere led the way for the Red Devils with two first-half goals and an assist.

Malik Tillman equalized for the USA from a deflected free kick, but De Ketelaere quickly restored Belgium's lead before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added further goals.

The defeat means all three 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts have now been eliminated.

Belgium will now face Spain in the quarter-finals in Los Angeles on Friday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain, Portugal and Switzerland advanced to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after defeating Austria, Croatia and Algeria, respectively.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that England and Norway advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after dramatic Round of 16 victories over Mexico and Brazil, respectively.