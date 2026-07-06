England, Norway reach World Cup quarter-finals after dramatic Round of 16 victories

England edged co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in an action-packed encounter at Mexico City Stadium.

Jude Bellingham put England ahead with two quick goals in the 36th and 38th minutes before Julián Quiñones pulled one back for the hosts before halftime.

England’s task became more difficult after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute. Despite being reduced to ten men, Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 60th minute to extend the lead to 3-1.

Mexico responded with a penalty of its own after a VAR review, with Raúl Jiménez making no mistake from the spot in the 69th minute. Backed by a passionate home crowd, the co-hosts pushed for an equalizer, but England held on to secure a place in the last eight.

In the other Round of 16 match, Norway stunned five-time world champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the country’s history.

After a goalless first half, Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland produced a series of crucial saves, including stopping a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimarães.

The breakthrough came in the 79th minute when Erling Haaland headed home from close range before adding his second goal in the 90th minute. Brazil managed only a late consolation through a stoppage-time penalty converted by Neymar.

The result marked Brazil’s earliest World Cup elimination since 1990, while Norway advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time. Haaland’s two goals also took his tournament tally to seven, drawing level with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

England will face Norway in the quarter-finals on July 11 in Miami.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Morocco and France had reached the World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Canada and Paraguay, respectively.