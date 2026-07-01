World Cup Daily: Mbappé, Haaland fire France and Norway into last 16

Norway claimed their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory after defeating Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in Dallas. Antonio Nusa opened the scoring in the first half before substitute Amad Diallo equalized for the Elephants with a brilliant strike in the 74th minute. With extra time approaching, Erling Haaland scored from close range in the 85th minute after a cross from Julian Ryerson, sending Norway into the next round, where they will face Brazil.

France produced a commanding 3-0 win over Sweden in New Jersey. Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute before Bradley Barcola doubled the lead early in the second half. Mbappé then completed his brace in the 78th minute with a superb half-volley.

The France captain also set a new milestone, becoming the top scorer in FIFA World Cup knockout matches with nine goals, surpassing Brazilian legends Leônidas and Ronaldo Nazário. Mbappé now has 18 World Cup goals, one behind Lionel Messi's all-time tally of 19.

France will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Co-hosts Mexico also advanced after beating Ecuador 2-0 at Mexico City Stadium. The match was delayed by an hour due to thunderstorms before Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Raul Jimenez doubled Mexico's advantage nine minutes later to seal the win.

Mexico will next face the winner of England vs DR Congo in the Round of 16 in Mexico City on Sunday.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan, while Paraguay and Morocco advanced after penalty shootout victories over Germany and the Netherlands.