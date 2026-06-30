World Cup Daily: Brazil survive Japan scare as Paraguay, Morocco stun giants

Brazil defeated Japan 2-1 after surviving a major scare. Japan took the lead before the half-hour mark through Sano, who capitalized on a mistake by Danilo and scored his first goal for the national team. Brazil improved after the break, with Casemiro heading home Gabriel's cross to equalize before Gabriel Martinelli struck late to send the five-time world champions into the Round of 16.

Photo credit: FIFA World Cup’s X account

In Boston, Paraguay produced one of the biggest shocks of the tournament, eliminating Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Julio Enciso headed Paraguay in front in the 42nd minute before Kai Havertz equalized early in the second half. Germany missed three penalties, with Havertz and Nick Woltemade denied and Jonathan Tah firing over the crossbar. Jose Canale converted the sudden-death winner, handing Germany their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout defeat.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had confirmed he would retire from international football after the tournament, said the team lacked sharpness.

“We are all very sad. We didn’t have the punch or the necessary luck to win today,” Neuer said after Germany's defeat.

Morocco also advanced after a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over the Netherlands following a 1-1 draw. Cody Gakpo put the Dutch ahead in the 72nd minute, but Issa Diop equalized in stoppage time before Ismael Saibari scored the decisive penalty.

Canada will face Morocco in the Round of 16, while Brazil will meet the winner of the Ivory Coast-Norway match.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Stephen Eustáquio's stoppage-time goal sent Canada into the Round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over South Africa.