World Cup Daily: Canada reach Round of 16 with late winner

The Round of 32 clash appeared set for extra time before Stephen Eustáquio struck deep into stoppage time. The Canadian midfielder received the ball outside the penalty area in the 92nd minute and drilled a right-footed shot into the bottom corner, beating South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

South Africa pushed forward in the closing stages in search of an equalizer, but Canada held firm to seal a historic victory and continue their World Cup campaign.

The result ended South Africa's run after the African side had reached the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Canada will next face either the Netherlands or Morocco on July 4 in Houston for a place in the quarter-finals.

Later, Brazil will take on Japan in another Round of 32 match at 10:00 PM Astana time in Houston. Brazil enter the tie with a dominant head-to-head record, having won 11 of their 14 previous meetings with Japan.

The winner of the Brazil-Japan match will advance to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the Ivory Coast-Norway encounter.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the final day of the FIFA World Cup group stage delivered dramatic action as Argentina maintained their perfect record, DR Congo reached the knockout stage for the first time in 52 years, and England secured top spot in Group L.