World Cup Daily: Argentina stay perfect as DR Congo make history

In Group L, England defeated Panama 2-0 to finish top of the group. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the second half before Harry Kane doubled the lead, becoming England's all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia secured second place in the same group after edging Ghana 2-1. Petar Sučić gave Croatia the lead before Derrick Luckassen equalized for Ghana. Nikola Vlašić then scored the winner in the 83rd minute.

In Group K, Colombia and Portugal played out a goalless draw in Miami, with Colombia finishing top and Portugal advancing as runners-up. DR Congo joined them in the knockout stage after a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan. Eldor Shomurodov put Uzbekistan ahead, but Yoane Wissa scored twice before Fiston Mayele sealed the win. Uzbekistan ended their debut World Cup campaign without a point.

Group J produced the day's most dramatic finish as Algeria and Austria drew 3-3. Riyad Mahrez scored twice, including a stoppage-time goal, but Sasa Kalajdzic's 96th-minute equalizer sent both teams through and eliminated Iran.

Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 to complete the group stage with three wins from three matches. Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez scored before Jordan pulled one back through Mousa Al Tamari. Lionel Messi came off the bench and converted a free kick, becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France, Spain, Belgium, Cape Verde and Egypt secured places in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.