Canada’s first knockout victory sealed in 92nd minute

South Africa had sat deep, frustrating Canada and pushing the match toward extra time. Then, in the dying minutes, Eustaquio broke through. “When I shot, I felt that everybody shot with me,” he said. “Everybody put a little bit of power on it and it went into the back of the net.”

He was named Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match.

It was Eustaquio's first goal for Canada since late 2023 and fourth goal on U.S. soil, following three at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Perhaps the most important strike of his career.

Canada now prepares for a Round of 16 clash against either Morocco or the Netherlands.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina, England, Croatia, Algeria, Austria, Colombia, Portugal and DR Congo secured places in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 following the conclusion of the group-stage matches in Groups J, K and L.