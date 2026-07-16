World Cup Daily: Argentina rally past England to reach final

Following a goalless opening half, Anthony Gordon gave England the lead in the 55th minute, leaving the Three Lions just minutes away from the World Cup final.

However, Argentina mounted a dramatic late comeback. Enzo Fernández leveled the score in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez headed home the winner in stoppage time, completing a remarkable turnaround. Lionel Messi provided the assists for both goals.

Photo credit: FIFA

With his two assists, Messi set a new FIFA World Cup record with 12 assists since detailed tournament records began in 1966, according to Opta. Ten of those assists have come in knockout matches. The Argentine captain also became the first player since 1966 to record two assists and nine dribbles in a single World Cup knockout match.

The semi-final also marked Messi's 13th consecutive World Cup appearance in which he has either scored or assisted, extending his own record. He is now set to become only the second player, alongside Brazil's Cafu, to appear in three FIFA World Cup finals.

Argentina will face Spain in Sunday's final as they seek to defend the title they won in 2022. England, meanwhile, will meet France in the third-place playoff.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain became the first team to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in the opening semi-final.