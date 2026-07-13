World Cup could welcome 64 nations, says FIFA President Infantino

The ongoing competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams, up from the previous 32-team format. Infantino described the expanded tournament as a major success and said FIFA should consider ways to offer more countries the opportunity to qualify and it would be examined after the World Cup.

“I think it is important that when you want to organise a World Cup, you do it for the whole world, not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world,” Infantino said.

Infantino added that smaller football nations need opportunities to compete at the highest level, stressing that every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup.

The FIFA president noted that teams from every continent had scored and earned points during the 2026 tournament, while nine of Africa’s 10 representatives reached the knockout stage.

A proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams was submitted by South American football governing body CONMEBOL in 2025. However, the idea has faced opposition, with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin calling it a “bad idea” and Asian Football Confederation President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa warning that further expansion could create “chaos.”

The 2030 tournament will be hosted primarily by Morocco, Portugal and Spain, with centenary matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in Kansas City. The defending champions will face England on Wednesday for a place in the final.