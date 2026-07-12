World Cup 2026: Argentina beat Switzerland to reach World Cup semifinal

Alexis Mac Allister gave Argentina the lead in the 10th minute, heading in a cross from Lionel Messi. Switzerland remained in the match and equalized in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye scored from close range, bringing the score to 1-1.

Five minutes later, Switzerland was reduced to ten players after Breel Embolo received a second yellow card. The decision followed a VAR review, during which the referee changed his initial ruling and booked Embolo for simulation, resulting in the forward’s dismissal.

Argentina created several chances before the end of regular time but could not score again. Lisandro Martinez attempted to convert a loose ball inside the penalty area, while Messi had a shot saved after moving into a one-on-one position with the goalkeeper. The score remained level after 90 minutes, sending the match into extra time.

Julian Alvarez put Argentina back in front in the 112th minute with a long-range shot into the top-right corner. Switzerland then moved more players forward in search of another equalizer, creating space for Argentina to attack on the counter.

Lautaro Martinez added Argentina’s third goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Thiago Almada led the attack, and after his shot was deflected, the ball fell to Martinez, who scored from close range to secure the victory.

Argentina will play England in Atlanta on Wednesday. In the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, it defeated France and is seeking to become the third country to win consecutive men’s World Cup titles, after Italy and Brazil.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that England rallied for a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, with Jude Bellingham scoring both goals to propel Thomas Tuchel's team into the semifinals