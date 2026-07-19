World Cup 2026: Spain, Argentina set for final showdown

Spain will face defending champions Argentina at 12:00 AM Astana time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the winner set to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The two sides enter the final in outstanding form. Spain has won five consecutive matches and is unbeaten in their last 37 games, conceding just one goal throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's side reached the final after victories over Portugal, Belgium and France.

Argentina, meanwhile, has scored a tournament-high 19 goals and is seeking to defend the title they won in Qatar four years ago. Lionel Scaloni's team overcame Switzerland in the quarter-finals before defeating England 2-1 in the semi-finals, with Lionel Messi providing two assists.

The all-time head-to-head record between the finalists is evenly balanced, with each side winning six of their 14 meetings, alongside two draws. Their only previous World Cup encounter came in 1966, when Argentina claimed a 2-1 group-stage victory.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and concludes with Sunday's final in New Jersey.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina booked their place in the final after coming from behind to defeat England 2-1, joining Spain in the tournament's showpiece match.