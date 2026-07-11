Norway and England to face off in World Cup clash on July 11

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 a.m. Astana time on July 12. Football fans in Kazakhstan can watch the game live on the Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels.

Norway enters the quarterfinal after winning five of their last seven matches. They finished top of their group following a 4-1 victory over Iraq and a 3-2 win against Senegal, while their only defeat came in a 4-1 loss to France.

In the knockout stage, the Norwegian side defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 before recording another 2-1 victory over Brazil to book a place in the last eight.

England remain unbeaten in their past seven matches. Thomas Tuchel’s team topped their group after beating Croatia 4-2, drawing 0-0 with Ghana and defeating Panama 2-0.

The English side then overcame the Democratic Republic of the Congo 2-1 and secured a 3-2 victory against Mexico in the next round.

Much of the attention will be on Norway striker Erling Haaland and England captain Harry Kane. Haaland has scored seven goals in four appearances at the tournament, placing him level with France forward Kylian Mbappé and one goal behind Lionel Messi.

Kane has registered six goals, including two penalties, and one assist in five matches.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has added four goals, while Bukayo Saka has provided three assists. Norway captain Martin Ødegaard and winger Andreas Schjelderup have also recorded three assists each.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina will face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals on Saturday, July 11, at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City.