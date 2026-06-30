World Cup 2026: Matches for today

Three knockout-stage matches are scheduled for today, with places in the Round of 16 at stake.

The action begins at 10:00 PM Astana time, when Côte d'Ivoire face Norway. The winner of the match will meet Brazil in the next round.

At 2:00 AM, France take on Sweden in one of the day's key fixtures. The winner will advance to face Paraguay, who stunned Germany on penalties.

The day's final match will see Mexico play Ecuador at 6:00 AM Astana time. The winner will move into the Round of 16, where they will face either England or DR Congo.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 delivered three dramatic encounters as Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan, while Paraguay and Morocco advanced after penalty shootout victories over Germany and the Netherlands.