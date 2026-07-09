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    World Cup 2026: Matches for today

    17:14, 9 July 2026

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals continue on July 10, with football fans in Kazakhstan able to watch every match live on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    2026 World Cup
    Photo source: Canva/Qazinform

    Only one quarter-final is scheduled today, as France take on Morocco at 1:00 AM Astana time. The winner will secure a place in the semi-finals, where they will face either Spain or Belgium.

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina and Switzerland advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Egypt and Colombia, respectively.

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Football France Morocco Sport World News
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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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