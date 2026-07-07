World Cup 2026: Matches for today

The final two Round of 16 fixtures will determine the last quarter-final pairing.

The action begins at 9:00 PM Astana time, when Argentina face Egypt. The winner will advance to the quarter-finals.

At 1:00 AM, Switzerland take on Colombia in the final match of the round. The winner will meet either Argentina or Egypt in the quarter-finals.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain and Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Portugal and the United States, respectively.