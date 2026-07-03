World Cup 2026: Matches for today

The Round of 32 continues with three knockout matches as places in the last 16 are at stake.

The action begins at 11:00 PM Astana time, when Australia faces Egypt. The winner will advance to meet either Argentina or Cape Verde.

At 3:00 AM, defending champions Argentina take on World Cup debutants Cape Verde, who reached the knockout stage after an impressive unbeaten group-stage campaign.

The day's final match kicks off at 6:30 AM Astana time, with Colombia facing Ghana. The winner will meet Switzerland in the Round of 16.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain, Portugal and Switzerland advanced to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after defeating Austria, Croatia and Algeria, respectively.