Spain set up Portugal clash as Ronaldo ends knockout drought

Spain defeated Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles, recording their first World Cup knockout victory since winning the title in 2010. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from close range before Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 66th minute. Oyarzabal then completed his brace with a right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

SPAIN🇪🇸 DEFEATED 🇦🇹AUSTRIA 3-0 with Mikel Oyarzabal Ugarte scoring twice to reach 4 goals in 4 matches. Pedro Porto scored this third goal. pic.twitter.com/5L1e8tQCFe — Kenya News Centre🇰🇪 (@KenyaNewsCentre) July 3, 2026

Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic match in Toronto. Ivan Perišić gave Croatia the lead early in the second half, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, ending his long wait for a World Cup knockout goal.

AC Milan bound, GONCALO RAMOS gives PORTUGAL THE LEAD IN THE 94TH MINUTE with an all important strike that will excite Diogo Jota in heaven and millions of Portuguese fans back in Lisbon 🇵🇹⚽🔥🥂😎



Portugal 2-1 Croatia. pic.twitter.com/A4rYudLRQx — #AUGUST25/TEAMVIRGO🐐 (@fadeyiolayinka) July 3, 2026

Gonçalo Ramos scored Portugal's winner in stoppage time after meeting Rafael Leão's cross. Croatia thought they had equalized through Joško Gvardiol, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Portugal will now face Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas on Monday.

After the match, the Portugal players honoured late teammate Diogo Jota by posing with his No. 21 jersey.

In another Round of 32 match, Switzerland secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria to book their place in the Round of 16. Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Dan Ndoye doubled the lead shortly after halftime with a goal in the 46th minute.

Switzerland 1-0 Algeria



Breel Embolo drills his shot into the net



Zakaria fails to convert golden chance



Manzambi too hot to handle



it’s a majority Algeria crowd inside BC Place pic.twitter.com/HaGGfsdfk7 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 3, 2026

Who will claim the last spots in the Round of 16?#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7sAOgkvfEB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that England, Belgium and the United States advanced to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.