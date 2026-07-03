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    Spain set up Portugal clash as Ronaldo ends knockout drought

    11:33, 3 July 2026

    The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 continued with Spain and Portugal advancing to the last 16, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    FIFA, World Cup, football, sport, UEFA
    Cover credit: Canva / Qazinform

    Spain defeated Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles, recording their first World Cup knockout victory since winning the title in 2010. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from close range before Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 66th minute. Oyarzabal then completed his brace with a right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

    Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic match in Toronto. Ivan Perišić gave Croatia the lead early in the second half, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, ending his long wait for a World Cup knockout goal.

    Gonçalo Ramos scored Portugal's winner in stoppage time after meeting Rafael Leão's cross. Croatia thought they had equalized through Joško Gvardiol, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

    Portugal will now face Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas on Monday.

    After the match, the Portugal players honoured late teammate Diogo Jota by posing with his No. 21 jersey.

    In another Round of 32 match, Switzerland secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria to book their place in the Round of 16. Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Dan Ndoye doubled the lead shortly after halftime with a goal in the 46th minute.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that England, Belgium and the United States advanced to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

    World Cup 2026 FIFA Football Sport World News Video Spain Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo
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    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
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