World Cup 2026: Matches for today

Only one quarter-final fixture is scheduled for the day, as Spain take on Belgium at 12:00 AM Astana time.

The winner will advance to the semi-finals, where France await after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the opening quarter-final.

Spain reached the last eight after securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Portugal, while Belgium booked their place with a convincing 4-1 win against co-hosts the United States.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France became the first team to advance to the semi-finals after defeating Morocco.