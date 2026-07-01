World Cup 2026: Matches for today

The Round of 32 continues with three more knockout matches as teams battle for places in the last 16.

The action begins at 9:00 PM Astana time, when England take on DR Congo. England topped Group L after victories over Croatia and Panama, while DR Congo reached the knockout stage for the first time in 52 years after finishing second in Group K.

Attention then shifts to Seattle, where Belgium face Senegal at 1:00 AM Astana time. Belgium advanced as Group G winners after a dominant 5-1 victory over New Zealand, while Senegal kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 5-0 win over Iraq to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

The day's final match kicks off at 5:00 AM Astana time, with co-hosts United States meeting Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Americans qualified directly from Group D, while Bosnia and Herzegovina secured a place in the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Norway, France and Mexico advanced to the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after victories over Côte d'Ivoire, Sweden and Ecuador, respectively.