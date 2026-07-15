World Cup 2026: England face Argentina in semi-final showdown

England will face Argentina at 12:00 AM Astana time in Atlanta, with the winner advancing to the World Cup final.

The victorious side will take on Spain in Sunday's title match after La Roja defeated France 2-0 in the first semi-final. The losing team will meet France in the third-place playoff.

England reached the last four by defeating Norway 2-1 in the quarter-finals, while Argentina booked their semi-final place with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will run through July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Spain became the first team to reach the World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in the opening semi-final.