Woosong Educational Foundation Honorary Chairman Sung Kyung Kim awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyq

The award was presented to Sung Kyung Kim by Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek.

The announcement to award the Woosong Educational Foundation Honorary Chairman came a day after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Sung Kyung Kim had met in Astana on October 31, where President Tokayev extended thanks for establishing a Woosong University branch campus in Turkistan, which upholds advanced global standards in education.

Woosong University Kazakhstan was opened this year in Turkistan in a move to strengthen strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea in education and science.

The Ministry said the new university is set to serve not only as an educational platform, but also as a center for international cooperation, innovation, as well as for training top-tier personnel to shape Kazakhstan’s intellectual capital.

