President thanks Sung Kyung Kim for opening Woosong University branch in Turkistan

President Tokayev conveyed his appreciation to Sung Kyung Kim for establishing a branch of Woosong University in Turkistan, which adheres to the highest international standards of education.

The Head of State noted that establishing the branch holds special significance as it is not only an educational project but also a symbol of cultural rapprochement between the nations of Kazakhstan and South Korea.

In response, Sung Kyung Kim emphasized that Woosong University, recognized as one of the leading centers of science and education not only in Asia but worldwide, will contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan’s intellectual potential.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of human capital, improving the quality of education, and training highly qualified engineers and sought-after experts in information technology and artificial intelligence.

Earlier, the Kazakh President received Vladimir Shevchenko, rector of MEPhI.