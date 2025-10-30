President Tokayev awards high honorary title to opera singer Maria Mudryak

Milan Conservatory graduate Maria Mudryak, who performs on some of the world's most famous opera stages, is among the greatest sopranos of the world, according to international music critics.

'It is a great honor for me to receive recognition from my homeland – Kazakhstan,' says Maria Mudryak, expressing her gratefulness to the Kazakh President, who, according to her, 'had a major role to play in her life.'

When I was very young, around nine years old, I was leaving for Italy and had some difficulties. At the time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, came up with a solution, and I was allowed to study in Italy, said the Kazakhstani opera singer at the awarding ceremony.

Maria Mudryak, who celebrates 28 years since her professional journey began, said that she proudly represents Kazakhstan on the world’s leading opera stages and intends to continue serving her homeland with honor through her performances.

As part of her visit to Rome, Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva also met with representatives of Italian cultural organizations. The minister stressed that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy is developing across all areas, and that cultural dialogue has become an important component of bilateral relations.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

Balayeva announced that on November 24-26, Italy will host Kazakh Cinema Days, featuring both new releases and classics of national cinema.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of creative industries, jewelry art, film production, and animation. Special focus was placed on architecture as one of the key areas of joint work.

Minister Balayeva also visited the Central Institute for Restoration (ICR), one of the oldest institutes in Europe, with which Kazakhstan’s National Museum signed a memorandum of mutual understanding.

