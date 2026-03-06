Woman is the soul of the nation – President Tokayev

As the Head of State emphasized, it is difficult to overestimate the role of women in Kazakhstan's development. In any workplace, be it a school, university, enterprise, medical institution, military unit, or other areas of professional activity, it is women who, as a rule, set examples of phenomenal industriousness and a high sense of responsibility.

For the most part, women are diligent, attentive, disciplined, and consequently, reliable. While women are often referred to as the "fairer sex," in reality, they demonstrate extraordinary willpower, iron character, resilience, determination, and often heroism in the most challenging situations.

"Many burdens rest upon the fragile shoulders of women, and these tasks are certainly not limited to traditional 'feminine' roles. Yet, despite any difficulties, obstacles, cares, or troubles, which, it must be admitted, are primarily caused by men, women constantly remain the embodiment of wisdom and charm. Therein lies the main secret and the natural essence of the feminine principle. If they so desire, women can turn a weekday into a holiday, the boring into the brilliant, and the impossible into a reality — even bringing an end to wars and turning them into peace. It is no mistake to say that it is women who build the nation's future," Tokayev said.

The President remarked that the Kazakh girl's path has never been easy, as it has always been full of challenges. This is confirmed by history and reflected in phrases deeply rooted in our consciousness. In our country, a girl’s honor is traditionally regarded as the guarantee of a worthy future for the nation.

The Kazakh woman possesses a unique nature: a delicate soul combined with an unyielding inner strength. Her honesty, neatness, diligence, courage, and selflessness are well known. Thanks to such an extraordinary feminine nature, humanistic values are formed in society, and a spirit of trust, harmony, and mutual understanding prevails in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Head of State congratulated Kazakhstani women on International Women’s Day. During the ceremony, the Head of State conferred state awards upon women for their outstanding merits in state and public activities, their significant contributions to the socio-economic and cultural development of the country, and the commendable discharge of military and professional duties.