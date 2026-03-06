Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decorates Kazakhstani women with state awards

"Marfuga Azhigaliyeva has spent over half a century in practical medicine, serving 40 years as a general practitioner and founding a family dynasty of physicians. Today, she is decorated with the highest order of our country, 'Otan' (Homeland).

Shakira Idrissova, head of a farm in the Zhetysu region, has worked in the agricultural sector for exactly 50 years, consistently achieving high production results and enjoying great prestige within her district and region. I have resolved to bestow upon her the high Order of 'Eñbek dañqy' (Labor Glory), 1st Degree.

Three-time world chess champion Bibisara Assaubayeva is glorifying Kazakhstan as an intellectual nation. She will be awarded the Order of 'Barys', 2nd Degree. Unfortunately, due to the current situation in the Middle East, she was unable to come to Astana from abroad today.

The honorary title of 'Qazaqstannyñ eñbek sıñırgen qairatkerı' (Honored Worker of Kazakhstan) is conferred upon Olga Perepechina, Deputy Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament and an experienced specialist in the financial sector, as well as upon Majilis deputies Snezhanna Imasheva and Yekaterina Smyshlyayeva. They have earned this high distinction through their fruitful legislative activities. This high title has also been granted to Mansiya Babasheva, a prominent scientist and inventor in the oil and gas industry.

Tatyana Beloussova, a chemistry teacher at Almaty School-Lyceum No. 95 who recently received widespread international recognition, has been honored with the title of 'Qazaqstannyñ eñbek sıñırgen ūstazy' (Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan).

This title is also conferred upon Majilis deputy Irina Smirnova, known for her principled civic stance, particularly on education issues.

Just last week, Kristina Shumekova became a five-time junior world champion in speed skating, elevating Kazakhstan’s prestige on the global stage. Today, she is presented with the Order of Parasat.

The Order of Parasat is also awarded to Kamal Alpeissova, a renowned writer, translator, and true devotee of her mother tongue.

It is also necessary to acknowledge the outstanding merits of Mariya Zeinelova, who is here today. A veteran of her industry, she served at the Naurzum Nature Reserve for 43 years, making a profound contribution to the cause of environmental protection.

Aisulu Shuakbayeva has worked diligently in the oil extraction industry for over 40 years, contributing to our country's prosperity. Both hard-working women, having performed their duties with impeccable dedication, are awarded the Order of Kurmet.

In this hall, there are also teachers of the Kazakh language and literature, who make a substantial contribution to fostering an educated, creative, and patriotic generation.

The experienced educator Zhanna Levkovich is honored with the Order of Kurmet, while the young teacher Mariya Surina receives the Medal of Shapagat.

Without exaggeration, the activities of helicopter pilot Akerke Shopatayeva can be described as invaluable. She has repeatedly participated in extinguishing wildfires and other rescue operations, demonstrating a high degree of professionalism. Today, she is presented with the Medal 'Eren eñbegı üşın' (For Distinguished Labor).

Furthermore, Ms. Kanon Suzuki, a renowned artist from Japan who actively promotes ballet development in Kazakhstan, has been specially invited to this ceremonial event. I have awarded her the Medal 'Eren eñbegı üşın'," said the Head of State.