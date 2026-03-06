Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on International Women’s Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at a ceremony dedicated to International Women’s Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"My heartiest congratulations to you on this wonderful spring holiday — International Women’s Day!
This holiday embodies tenderness and warmth, wisdom and beauty.
Woman is the unshakable pillar of life and the true source of prosperity. This is an axiom. The heart of a woman, who with her own hands rocks both the cradle and the world, is the sanctuary of virtue. Therefore, the following statement is true: to honor Woman is to honor the entire Nation.
Today at the Akorda, I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and to all women of Kazakhstan.
Throughout history, our people have exalted mothers, safeguarded sisters, and treated daughters with special respect, holding them in the highest esteem. Since time immemorial, the sacred values of our people have been inseparably linked to the image of Ana — the Mother: Otan Ana (Motherland), Jer Ana (Mother Earth), and Ana Tili (Mother Tongue). Ancient wisdom says: 'From ancestors comes the guidance; from the mother comes virtue.' This tradition, which has profound meaning, must certainly be carried forward in our changing and challenging times.
This is our duty to future generations. After all, it is through maternal care and upbringing that our national code, language, spirituality, and traditions are instilled in the minds of children," the Head of State noted.
According to the President, history has seen many women who, alongside men, held high the banner of courage and patriotism.
"The strong-spirited and brave daughters of the steppe have left an indelible mark on history. The names of Queen Tomyris, Aisha-Bibi, Domalak Ana, Suyumbike, Khanum Ayganym, and Zere Ana will remain forever in the memory of the people. Today, you worthily continue the glorious path paved by our deeply respected mothers and sisters. Our women work successfully for the benefit of the country and make an enormous contribution to the development of Kazakhstan," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As the Head of State highlighted, many ladies hold responsible roles that entail both hardship and risk.
"Remaining loyal to your duty to the Homeland, many of you stand on guard for Law and Order. More than half of the country's judiciary are women. Over 45,000 women work within the structures of civil protection, the prosecutor's office, internal affairs, defense, and special services. Recently, the SWAT Challenge for special units took place in Dubai. At this prestigious international tournament, our national team 'Tomyris' emerged as the best among women, leaving their rivals no chance. In a hard-fought competition, these women set an example of resilience and skill. Undoubtedly, these qualities are inherent only to true heroines who continue the traditions of Aliya Moldagulova and Manshuk Mametova," the President emphasized.
