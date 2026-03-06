Head of State congratulates Kazakhstani women on International Women’s Day

"My heartiest congratulations to you on this wonderful spring holiday — International Women’s Day!

This holiday embodies tenderness and warmth, wisdom and beauty.

Woman is the unshakable pillar of life and the true source of prosperity. This is an axiom. The heart of a woman, who with her own hands rocks both the cradle and the world, is the sanctuary of virtue. Therefore, the following statement is true: to honor Woman is to honor the entire Nation.

Today at the Akorda, I express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and to all women of Kazakhstan.

Throughout history, our people have exalted mothers, safeguarded sisters, and treated daughters with special respect, holding them in the highest esteem. Since time immemorial, the sacred values of our people have been inseparably linked to the image of Ana — the Mother: Otan Ana (Motherland), Jer Ana (Mother Earth), and Ana Tili (Mother Tongue). Ancient wisdom says: 'From ancestors comes the guidance; from the mother comes virtue.' This tradition, which has profound meaning, must certainly be carried forward in our changing and challenging times.

This is our duty to future generations. After all, it is through maternal care and upbringing that our national code, language, spirituality, and traditions are instilled in the minds of children," the Head of State noted.