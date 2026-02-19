Wolfdog finishes on Olympic course in Italy

A two-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog named Nazgul ran onto the final stretch of the course during a preliminary heat of the team sprint. The animal ran for some time alongside the competitors before being promptly stopped by organizers and returned to its owners. Nobody was injured.

The appearance of the four-legged “participant” drew reactions from spectators and quickly spread across social media. Footage of Nazgul was recorded by official finish line cameras.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Omega

Some athletes admitted they were initially confused upon seeing the dog on the course. According to them, the situation could have cost a few seconds, but it did not affect the final results, as the main favorites had already completed their races.

Nazgul’s owners later explained that the dog ran after them when they left home early in the morning. They described the wolfdog as stubborn but friendly and always drawn to people.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Mexican alpine skiers Sarah Schleper and her son Lasse Gaxiola made history at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games by becoming the first mother and son duo to compete together at the same Winter Olympics.