Mother and son take to the Olympic slopes together

Schleper and Gaxiola represent Mexico in alpine skiing events. For 46 year old Sarah Schleper, these Games mark the seventh Olympics of her career. She competed in the super giant slalom and giant slalom, reaffirming her status as one of the most experienced athletes in the history of Olympic alpine skiing.

Her 18-year-old son Lasse made his Olympic debut, competing in the slalom and giant slalom and representing his country at the Games for the first time.

Their joint participation is considered a unique achievement in Winter Olympic history. Never before have a mother and son competed together within the same Olympic cycle in winter sports.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French choreographer and figure skating coach Benoît Richaud became a viral figure at the 2026 Winter Olympics after appearing rinkside in jackets of different national teams while working simultaneously with skaters from 13 countries.