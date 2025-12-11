Why this visit is strategically important now - expert on Iran President’s visit to Kazakhstan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Kazakhstan has been described as one of the most significant diplomatic events of the year for Tehran. While the trip underscores growing bilateral ties, Dr. Gasimov cautions that it does not signify a sudden breakthrough in Iran-Central Asia relations.

“We saw last year that Kazakhstan, the region’s strongest economic player, was not a country with which Iran actively collaborated in security and other areas. Iran had much closer ties with Uzbekistan or Tajikistan, which is linguistically closer,” he explained.

The visit highlights Tehran’s strategy to navigate serious domestic challenges, including economic isolation and financial and ecological crises. Dr. Gasimov noted:

“This is tied to the fact that the country is currently facing serious economic and political isolation and experiencing deep financial and ecological crises.”

Relations with Kazakhstan also carry growing geopolitical significance given shifting dynamics in the Caucasus, suggesting that Tehran is seeking to strengthen influence in the region.

“The visit to Kazakhstan shows that Iran is seeking to diversify its foreign policy and engage with countries where cooperation is feasible and effective,” the expert noted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev welcomed Masoud Pezeshkian in Akorda.