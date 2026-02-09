Why Kazakhstan is introducing office of Vice President

According to Murat Abenov, institutionalizing the office of Vice President in the new Constitution is a move aimed at boosting Kazakhstan’s international profile.

Speaking at Monday's session of the Constitutional Commission, the MP highlighted that Kazakhstan has confidently secured its place as a middle power and is actively participating in shaping the international agenda.

"It is no secret that the President's global engagement has surged in recent years," Abenov stated. "That is why Article 49 of the draft Constitution introduces the office of Vice President. We are consciously choosing a clear model, well-known to the international community. This increases Kazakhstan's recognizability and political weight, making our system of power more understandable for external partners."

As Qazinform News Agency reported on January 20, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during the Ulttyq Qurultay that Kazakhstan plans to establish the post of Vice President