Why is Kanye a genius and who tried to cancel him?

UnKancellable West

Kanye West once again found himself at the center of a storm. Pepsi pulled out of sponsoring London’s three-day Wireless Festival over his headliner slot. Soon after, his UK visa was reportedly not approved, leading to the festival’s cancellation.

And yet, the paradox: while brands step back, audiences show up. His comeback concert in Los Angeles drew 70,000 fans and marked the release of his new album Bully.

The standout element was a massive semi-spherical stage transforming into Earth, Mars, and surreal abstract worlds. With visual nods to Akira, the show evoked a dark neo-Tokyo atmosphere. A fitting detail, considering the album was developed in Tokyo.

Here comes the “something blue”

In the previous edition of the column, we only suspected that Zendaya would wear a blue dress. But it exceeded all expectations. The “something blue” of this press tour turned out to be a look from the Schiaparelli Couture spring collection, created by the brand’s creative director – Daniel Roseberry.

The gown, built in a mermaid silhouette, featured a structured corset flowing into a layered skirt embroidered in shimmering kingfisher tones.

Schiaparelli revealed how Zendaya’s look was created: 65,000 feathers, 27 shades of blue, and 8,000 hours of handcraftsmanship.

The wedding everyone is waiting for

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to get married on June 13, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

She has her mother's eyes

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt makes her acting debut in a new music video by K-pop singer Dayoung. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt appeared as part of the dance crew throughout the video. In the promo, she was on screen for 2 seconds, but that was enough to win the hearts of millions.

Will Emily go to Paris this time?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has released a new teaser. The premiere date has been officially set for May 1.

Seven views and still in love

Kylie Jenner, speaking on Big Bro with Kid Cudi, said she has watched Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, seven times. She also shared that her favorite film of his is Call Me by Your Name, which she considers almost perfect. Jenner added that she also loves both parts of Dune.

LEGOndary campaign

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior became the faces of a new LEGO campaign.

The battle is lost

The conflict between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, which arose during the production of It Ends With Us, has ended without trial. The court dismissed the key claim on procedural grounds, finding no sufficient legal basis to proceed.

Goodbye to the godfather of denim

The fashion world has lost Adriano Goldschmied — the “godfather of denim.” The Italian designer and entrepreneur was 82. He stood at the origins of Diesel and built an entire industry around jeans.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.