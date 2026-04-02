Why did Zendaya wear someone else’s dress?

Zendaya taps into English traditions

Zendaya appeared at the premiere of What a Drama in Rome wearing an Armani Privé gown from the personal archive of Cate Blanchett, who previously wore it at the Venice Film Festival.

The choice continues the method dressing approach seen throughout the film’s promo tour. The look references the traditional English wedding rhyme “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

Zendaya has already showcased a vintage gown by Vivienne Westwood as “old,” a Louis Vuitton look as “new,” while Blanchett’s dress represents “borrowed.” The only remaining element is “something blue,” traditionally symbolizing love and fidelity.

Harry Potter returns to Hogwarts

The first trailer for the series based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has been released. According to Warner Bros., it amassed more than 277 million organic views across all platforms within 48 hours.

The two-minute clip revisits key plot points from Harry’s life with the Dursleys to his arrival at Hogwarts, including his first encounters with Ron and Hermione, the Sorting Hat ceremony, and his first classes.

Viewers have shown particular interest in the actor portraying Draco Malfoy. “A new wave of Dramione fanfiction is on the way,” social media users say.

Ryan Gosling survived Drive and headed into outer space to make even more money

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, has surpassed $300 million at the global box office, becoming Amazon MGM’s most successful release since the studio merger.

China’s Fantastic Four

A video from China showing four meerkats standing under a lamp has gone viral online. Beyond its charm, the clip reflects natural behavior: meerkats are sensitive to cold and typically warm themselves in sunlight, with artificial light serving a similar function indoors.

John Wick universe expands

Lionsgate is continuing to expand the John Wick franchise, with a spin-off centered on Caine, to be played and directed by Donnie Yen.

Disney leans into nostalgia. Again

Disney has released a full trailer for Moana, featuring Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Johnson has previously worked on the project as the voice of the character, and now he has the opportunity to show off his muscles on screen.

A new take on Snape

Paapa Essiedu revealed he has not watched the original Harry Potter films, despite reading the books as a child, in order to create an independent interpretation of Severus Snape rather than replicate previous portrayals.

Legal battle over “showgirl” branding

Taylor Swift is facing a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Las Vegas performer Maren Wade, who claims Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl is too similar to her registered brand Confessions of a Showgirl, used since 2015. Wade is seeking to block the use of the title, recover profits, and obtain financial compensation.

Taking a break

Zendaya is planning to take a pause after working on five projects in a single year.

Found someone just like his mom

A macaque named Punch from a zoo in Ichikawa, Japan, previously known online for its isolation and bullying within the group, has found a companion of a similar age. Social media users have noted that the new partner’s fur color resembles that of the plush toy that once replaced the mother figure for the animal.

Céline Dion returns

Céline Dion has announced her return to the stage after a six-year hiatus.

Overall, the week proved that in show business, nostalgia sells, headlines matter, and even the biggest stars know when to pause and when to return.