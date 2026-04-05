LEGO launches football sets ahead of World Cup 2026

According to the company, the LEGO Editions lineup includes collectible sets with minifigures of the players, marking their first appearance in LEGO format.

The collection features “Football Highlights” sets dedicated to each athlete, as well as larger “Football Legend” models for Ronaldo and Messi. A separate 3D wall art set featuring Messi is also included.

The sets incorporate elements reflecting players’ national teams, jersey numbers and career moments.

Photo credit: Lego

The products are available for pre-order from April 2, with sales expected to begin in May and June 2026 via LEGO stores and selected retailers worldwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the LEGO Group unveiled its first-ever Pokémon construction sets featuring characters such as Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, with sales launched in February 2026.