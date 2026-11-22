In a 68-week clinical trial, adults with overweight or obesity who received 2.4 mg of semaglutide once a week alongside lifestyle changes lost an average of 14.9% of their starting weight, compared with 2.4% in the placebo group.

The body typically burns fewer calories as it loses weight. In some cases, calorie use falls further than expected for the change in body size and composition, a response known as metabolic adaptation.

A review of 23 studies on GLP-1 therapies found that only one examined semaglutide alone, leaving its effect on energy use unclear.

“Semaglutide appears promising in controlling appetite and reducing weight, but its impact on the way our bodies burn calories remains a topic of debate,” the university’s research team said in its study overview.

The six-month pilot study is recruiting adults with obesity and blood sugar regulation problems who are about to start semaglutide. Researchers will track changes in body composition and use a whole-room calorimeter to measure how much energy participants expend while resting, sleeping and exercising, as well as after meals.

The findings could inform more personalized approaches to obesity and type 2 diabetes care.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency spoke with endocrinologist Diana Kuanyshbayeva about peptides promoted online for weight loss, muscle preservation and slowing aging. She explained how these products compare with Ozempic and Mounjaro and what a recent U.S. policy shift could mean for their safety.