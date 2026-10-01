Who’s headlining the Super Bowl?

His turn at halftime

The rapper Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show on February 14, 2027. The show takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

His company, Roc Nation, has worked with the NFL on live entertainment since 2019. The announcement follows concerts celebrating 30 years since his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Guest performers have yet to be announced.

Nashville remembers

Taylor Swift has become the youngest member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Brad Paisley inducted the 36-year-old during the October 26 ceremony at Nashville’s Music City Center. Fellow inductees included Lyle Lovett, Shawn Camp and Lee Thomas Miller.

Swift thanked the Nashville songwriters who helped her learn her craft. Lainey Wilson paid tribute with a bluegrass version of Love Story.

But Swift also had unfinished business with Paisley – a tour prank from 2007. He filled her tour bus with thousands of live crickets, she recalled. Their chirping kept her awake for months. She even considered buying a pet lizard to solve the problem.

🚨Taylor Swift’s full Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction speech. https://t.co/fqUheRdAFl — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) October 27, 2026

Back to Arrakis

The final trailer for Dune: Part Three is out, teasing audiences: “Do not fear the end.”

The film opens in North American theaters and IMAX on December 18. International screenings begin December 16.

Do not fear the end. Dune: Part Three only in theaters and IMAX December 18. Tickets on sale now around the world. https://t.co/2uVNytBk6e #DuneMovie #FilmedForIMAX https://t.co/nIH9uZxCEB — DUNE (@dunemovie) October 27, 2026

Nolan vs Grok

Homer’s Odyssey is getting an AI adaptation, and its first seven minutes are on X.

Grok Imagine released the opening episode, crediting Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker as collaborators.

Elon Musk promised a full-length adaptation before the year ends.

Watch Episode 1 of our Odyssey series made with Grok Imagine. Let us know in the comments if you'd like a full breakdown of how it was done! Creative collaboration with @WonderStudiosX and director Dev Walker @glumlot_ https://t.co/xpgpkqSCpq — Grok Imagine (@imagine) October 23, 2026

Chris Brown receives suspended sentence

Chris Brown received an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, on October 26. According to Metropolitan Police, Southwark Crown Court sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to affray.

His co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, received four months, also suspended for a year.

The case concerned a February 2023 attack at Tape nightclub in London. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Brown struck the victim’s head twice with a glass bottle. The victim received hospital treatment for head and knee injuries.

Politics and compliments

Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan.

The rapper reaffirmed her support ahead of the midterm elections. Earlier in the rally, Trump complimented her curves and asked her to stand amid applause.

Minaj had traveled with the president aboard Air Force One.

Two points from history

Kimi Antonelli won in Austin. Now, two more points would make him Formula 1 world champion.

The Mercedes driver leads teammate George Russell by 123 points after the United States Grand Prix. Five races remain, with a maximum of 125 points available.

Ninth place in Mexico City would secure the championship, regardless of his rivals’ results. At 20, Antonelli would become the youngest champion in Formula 1 history.

Kane goes gold

Harry Kane has won his first Ballon d’Or.

The Bayern Munich striker and England captain received the award at the ceremony in London. He becomes Bayern’s first winner since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country during the season. His 36 Bundesliga goals helped Bayern win the league. The club also lifted the German Cup.

Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or moment 🏆 #ballondor https://t.co/SlRlkSNlVr — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 27, 2026

A meme with a price tag

Kylian Mbappé’s comments about a Mao Zedong meme have cost him partnerships with Chinese brands.

The Real Madrid forward apologized in French, Chinese and English on X. He acknowledged that his words had hurt people in China and beyond.

“My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world. I apologize to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” he wrote.

Dongpeng, Mengniu and Milkground ended their partnerships with him.

The fallout reached La Liga, with China Media Group suspending match broadcasts. League president Javier Tebas met China’s ambassador to Spain to address the dispute.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.