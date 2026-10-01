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    How did Kylie Jenner get her Victoria’s Secret wings?

    00:20, 22 October 2026

    Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret debut, while Shakira performed in Central Asia for the first time. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez revealed how vaping changed her voice. Qazinform News Agency correspondent looks at these and other events of the week.

    Victoria's Secret, Shakira, Selena Gomez, KPop Demon Hunters
    Collage credit: Canva / Ralina Jakisheva

    The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder

    Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut wearing the most expensive bra in the show’s history. She unveiled the Fantasy Bra, created in collaboration with jewelry house Jacob & Co. A 75.54-carat yellow diamond sat at its center. Fifteen artisans worked on the bra. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, supported her from the first row.

    The Fantasy Bra returned after an eight-year hiatus. Elsa Hosk wore the previous one in 2018. Claudia Schiffer modeled the first in 1996.

    Bella Hadid opened the show in a floral look. Her green ensemble featured wings resembling climbing vines covered in flowers.

    Barbara Palvin walked the runway six weeks after welcoming her first child. She wore a crystal-covered corset with a semi-sheer train and large wings.

    Elsa Hosk also returned after welcoming her second daughter in July. She wore the show’s largest wings, marking her ninth appearance on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

    Rosie Huntington-Whiteley returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway after a 16-year hiatus.

    Alessandra Ambrosio walked in the show for the twentieth time.

    Adriana Lima closed the show in a white lace look.

    Megan Moroney, KATSEYE, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tate McRae provided the musical performances.

    Hips don’t lie, Bishkek

    Shakira performed at Bishkek Arena on October 18 as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. It was her first concert in Central Asia.

    Fans from 33 countries traveled to the show. She performed Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka, Whenever, Wherever and other hits.

    After the concert, Shakira shared photos and videos on Instagram.

    “Loved Kyrgyzstan and its people, thank you for an amazing show!” the singer wrote.

    What happened to Selena’s voice?

    Selena Gomez explained the changes fans had noticed in her voice. The singer said nicotine vaping had affected it.

    “I'm not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot,” she said on Instagram Stories.

    Gomez admitted that quitting had been difficult. She now hopes to avoid returning to the habit. The singer urged followers not to start and encouraged those trying to quit nicotine.

    Someone does watch documentaries

    A nearly three-hour documentary about Elizabeth Holmes unexpectedly drew audiences to movie theaters.

    Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything opened with $15 million. The film screened in 855 theaters across North America.

    According to Rotten Tomatoes, it marked the second-biggest documentary opening, excluding concert films. Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 still holds the top spot.

    The A24 film begins 34 days before the Theranos founder heads to prison. Holmes invites a film crew to document her life. Filming spans three years, exploring her story and the question of what to believe.

    A golden wedding

    EJAE, who co-wrote and sang Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, married Samuel Kim. The wedding took place in Seoul on October 17.

    EJAE wore a custom Danielle Frankel gown for the ceremony. For the reception, the singer changed into a Zac Posen design.

    EJAE and Samuel’s relationship began with writing songs together in 2017.

    You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.

    Entertainment Fashion Music Celebrities
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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