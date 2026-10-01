How did Kylie Jenner get her Victoria’s Secret wings?

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder

Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut wearing the most expensive bra in the show’s history. She unveiled the Fantasy Bra, created in collaboration with jewelry house Jacob & Co. A 75.54-carat yellow diamond sat at its center. Fifteen artisans worked on the bra. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, supported her from the first row.

Timothée Chalamet with Kris Jenner and Law Roach watching Kylie Jenner walking down the runway of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show tonight. 🤍 via upnextdesigner (Instagram) https://t.co/HPYoIdvzPd — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) October 19, 2026

The Fantasy Bra returned after an eight-year hiatus. Elsa Hosk wore the previous one in 2018. Claudia Schiffer modeled the first in 1996.

¿Cómo se creó el Fantasy Bra de 50 mdd de Victoria’s Secret? El brasier está hecho completamente de oro y diamantes. Jacob & Co. dibujó el diseño a mano y construyó un modelo a escala real sobre un busto de costura. Cada sección se cortó y moldeó a mano. Después, el diseño se digitalizó y dividió en 3,218 componentes individuales para definir la ubicación de cada piedra y cómo reflejaría la luz. Cada pieza se fabricó en oro de 18 quilates y se pulió a mano. Después, 15 artesanos colocaron 4,410 diamantes naturales, incluido uno amarillo de 75.54 quilates. ¿El resultado? Más de 1,000 horas de trabajo. — Rebeca Maccise (@rebecamaccise) October 19, 2026

Bella Hadid opened the show in a floral look. Her green ensemble featured wings resembling climbing vines covered in flowers.

bella hadid is opening the victoria’s secret fashion show✨ https://t.co/pWEq03CeFE — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 18, 2026

Barbara Palvin walked the runway six weeks after welcoming her first child. She wore a crystal-covered corset with a semi-sheer train and large wings.

barbara palvin looking like THIS at 6 weeks postpartum you just have to bow down #VSFashionShow https://t.co/cDIGBnOTA8 — 𝔣 𝔞 𝔢 ✶ (@artangelfae) October 19, 2026

Elsa Hosk also returned after welcoming her second daughter in July. She wore the show’s largest wings, marking her ninth appearance on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway after a 16-year hiatus.

rosie huntington-whiteley back to the victoria’s secret fashion show after 16 YEARS! https://t.co/ZwiiR5bJdB — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 19, 2026

Alessandra Ambrosio walked in the show for the twentieth time.

alessandra ambrosio is so gorgeous 🪽 https://t.co/0ZeLkbIk2x — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 19, 2026

Adriana Lima closed the show in a white lace look.

adriana lima, THEE angel 🪽 https://t.co/tG0oFtBLwd — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) October 19, 2026

Megan Moroney, KATSEYE, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tate McRae provided the musical performances.

Hips don’t lie, Bishkek

Shakira performed at Bishkek Arena on October 18 as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour. It was her first concert in Central Asia.

Fans from 33 countries traveled to the show. She performed Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka, Whenever, Wherever and other hits.

After the concert, Shakira shared photos and videos on Instagram.

“Loved Kyrgyzstan and its people, thank you for an amazing show!” the singer wrote.

What happened to Selena’s voice?

Selena Gomez explained the changes fans had noticed in her voice. The singer said nicotine vaping had affected it.

“I'm not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot,” she said on Instagram Stories.

Gomez admitted that quitting had been difficult. She now hopes to avoid returning to the habit. The singer urged followers not to start and encouraged those trying to quit nicotine.

Someone does watch documentaries

A nearly three-hour documentary about Elizabeth Holmes unexpectedly drew audiences to movie theaters.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything opened with $15 million. The film screened in 855 theaters across North America.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, it marked the second-biggest documentary opening, excluding concert films. Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 still holds the top spot.

The A24 film begins 34 days before the Theranos founder heads to prison. Holmes invites a film crew to document her life. Filming spans three years, exploring her story and the question of what to believe.

A golden wedding

EJAE, who co-wrote and sang Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, married Samuel Kim. The wedding took place in Seoul on October 17.

EJAE wore a custom Danielle Frankel gown for the ceremony. For the reception, the singer changed into a Zac Posen design.

EJAE (Kim Eun-jae), a Korean-American singer-songwriter and producer and Sam Kim, music producer are happily married. The pair met in 2017 as songwriting partners, dated for nine years, got engaged in late 2023. EJAE rose to global prominence voicing Rumi and co-writing/performing the hit “Golden” for Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, after earlier success writing for K-pop groups including Red Velvet, aespa, and TWICE. — Pop Buzz (@popbuzzz_) October 19, 2026

EJAE and Samuel’s relationship began with writing songs together in 2017.

You can read last week’s edition of Popcorn in form here.