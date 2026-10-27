The Bayern Munich striker accepted the prize at a ceremony at the London Palladium on Monday, following a prolific season for club and country.

According to England Football, Kane scored 73 goals in 65 matches during the season, including 61 for Bayern and 12 for England.

He becomes the fifth Englishman to win the award, following Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen.

Kane helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the German Supercup. His 36 league goals also helped him secure the European Golden Shoe. At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he scored six times as England finished third, their best result since winning the tournament in 1966.

The 33-year-old also received the Gerd Müller Trophy, which recognizes the season’s leading goalscorer for club and country.

“It was the best season of my career without a doubt,” Kane said, thanking his Bayern and England teammates and coaches for their contribution.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel congratulated Kane, calling the award deserved and praising his performances.

Kane is the first player representing a Bundesliga club to win the Ballon d’Or since Borussia Dortmund’s Matthias Sammer in 1996, according to the Bundesliga.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha had been nominated for the 2026 Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year award following his standout performance at the FIFA World Cup.