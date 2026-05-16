WHO warns “candy-flavored” nicotine pouches hook new generation

WHO has warned that nicotine pouch products are being aggressively marketed to adolescents and young people as global sales surge and regulation struggles to keep pace.

In a new report released ahead of World No Tobacco Day on 31 May, WHO said retail sales of nicotine pouches exceeded 23 billion units in 2024, marking a growth of more than 50% compared with the previous year. The global nicotine pouch market was valued at nearly 7 billion US dollars in 2025.

Nicotine pouches are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the mouth lining. They typically contain nicotine, flavorings, sweeteners, and other additives.

WHO warned that nicotine is highly addictive and particularly harmful to children, adolescents, and young adults, as exposure during adolescence can affect brain development, attention, and learning, while increasing the risk of long-term dependence and cardiovascular disease.

“The use of nicotine pouches is spreading rapidly, while regulation struggles to keep pace,” said Dr. Vinayak Prasad, head of WHO’s Tobacco Free Initiative.

He urged governments to introduce strong, evidence-based safeguards.

According to the report, around 160 countries have no specific regulations for nicotine pouches, while only 16 countries ban their sale. WHO said manufacturers are using tactics aimed at younger consumers, including sweet-like flavors such as bubble gum and gummy bears, influencer marketing, social media promotion, sponsorship of concerts and sporting events, and packaging resembling that of candy brands.

WHO official Dr. Etienne Krug said the products were “engineered for addiction” and called for stronger protection of young people from industry manipulation.

WHO also warned that some nicotine pouches are sold in multiple strength categories labeled for “beginners”, “advanced,” and “experts”, with nicotine levels reaching up to 150 mg.

WHO urged governments to introduce comprehensive regulation, including restrictions on flavors, bans on advertising and sponsorship, stronger age-verification measures, clear health warnings, nicotine caps, and taxation to reduce youth access and affordability. It also called on young people to reject marketing tactics aimed at normalizing nicotine use.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United Kingdom had approved landmark legislation to prohibit the sale of tobacco to people born on or after January 1, 2009, as part of efforts to create a “smoke-free generation.”