UK moves to ban tobacco sales for future generations

The measure is part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which has passed through the UK Parliament and is expected to receive royal assent in the coming days before becoming law.

Under the bill, the legal age for purchasing tobacco will effectively rise each year, meaning that younger generations will never be able to legally buy tobacco products. The legislation also introduces tighter regulations on vaping and nicotine products, including restrictions on sales to minors and controls over marketing and packaging.

According to the official text of the bill, it will be an offence to sell tobacco products to individuals born on or after January 1, 2009. Authorities will be empowered to issue fines and enforce compliance through fixed penalty notices.

In addition, the law expands smoke-free zones and is expected to introduce further restrictions on vaping in public spaces, particularly in areas frequented by children, such as playgrounds and near schools.

The initiative was originally proposed by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in 2023 and later advanced by the current government as part of a broader public health strategy.

Earlier, it was reported that global tobacco use has declined to about 1.2 billion people, but roughly one in five adults still uses tobacco.