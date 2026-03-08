Who run the World? Queens!

Unlike the United Kingdom, where after the reign of King Charles III the crown will pass to his son and grandson, in several European countries it will be young women who are expected to become heads of state. Among them are Belgium, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands and Norway.

Belgium

The future queen of Belgium will be Elisabeth of Belgium, Duchess of Brabant, the eldest daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. She was born on October 25, 2001, in Anderlecht and became first in line to the throne after a change in succession law that established the principle of absolute primogeniture regardless of gender.

Despite having younger brothers, the princess remains the heir to the throne. When she ascends it, she will become the first queen of Belgium to rule in her own right.

Elisabeth received an international education. She studied at the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in Wales and later trained at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. The princess subsequently graduated from Lincoln College at the University of Oxford with a degree in history and politics.

In 2024, she began studying at the Harvard Kennedy School, becoming a Fulbright program scholar. The princess speaks four languages fluently: French, Dutch, German and English, and is actively involved in charitable projects.

Photo credit: The Belgian Monarchy

Sweden

Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Västergötland, is the heir to the Swedish throne and the eldest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf. She was born on July 14, 1977, and became crown princess after the 1980 reform of the law of succession, which introduced absolute primogeniture for the first time in Europe.

The princess received an international education. She studied in France, completed an internship at the Swedish Embassy in the United States, learned about the work of the Swedish parliament and graduated from Uppsala University with a focus on peace and conflict studies.

Today, Victoria actively participates in the country’s public life. She regularly attends meetings of the Council of State, serves as regent in the king’s absence and carries out international duties.

The crown princess pays particular attention to sustainable development, climate issues and social integration. She is one of the representatives involved in UN initiatives aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and supports several charitable foundations.

In the future, the throne may be inherited by her daughter, Princess Estelle, which would continue the female line of succession in the Swedish monarchy.

Photo credit: Swedish Royal Court

Spain

The heir to the Spanish throne is Leonor, Princess of Asturias, the eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. She was born on October 31, 2005, in Madrid and became heir to the throne in 2014 after the abdication of her grandfather, King Juan Carlos I.

Leonor spent her childhood in Madrid, where she attended the Santa María de los Rosales School, the same school previously attended by her father. Later, the princess continued her education at the UWC Atlantic College in the United Kingdom.

Since 2023, Leonor has been undergoing a three-year military training program. The first stage takes place at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, after which she will continue her training at the Naval Military Academy and the Air Force Academy.

On her 18th birthday, the princess swore allegiance to the Constitution of Spain before parliament, officially confirming her status as the country’s future head of state. She already participates in international visits and represents Spain at official events.

Photo credit: Princess of Asturias Foundation

The Netherlands

The heir to the Dutch throne is Catharina-Amalia, the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. She was born on December 7, 2003, in The Hague and became the first Princess of Orange in the country’s history to receive the title by birth after her father ascended the throne in 2013.

The princess spent her early childhood at the Villa Eikenhorst residence before the royal family moved to Huis ten Bosch Palace. Amalia has two younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

She studied at a public school in Wassenaar and later graduated with honors from the Sorghvliet Gymnasium in The Hague. After finishing school, the princess took a gap year, during which she completed an internship at the Orange Fund charitable foundation and engaged in volunteer work.

Later, Amalia enrolled at the University of Amsterdam, where she began studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics. Due to kidnapping threats from criminal groups, she was forced to temporarily give up living in a student residence and continue part of her studies remotely.

After reaching adulthood, she became entitled to an annual state allowance but declined the personal portion of the payments until completing her education, stating that she was not yet performing royal duties in full. The princess speaks Dutch, English and Spanish and has also studied Chinese.

Photo credit: The Royal House of the Netherlands

Norway

Ingrid Alexandra of Norway was born on January 21, 2004, in Oslo and is the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

She is second in the line of succession after her father. Once he ascends the throne, Ingrid Alexandra will become crown princess and later the first queen of Norway in several centuries.

The princess studied at Oslo International School and later graduated from Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo. Alongside her studies, she has been actively involved in sports and in 2020 became Norway’s junior surfing champion.

In recent years, Ingrid Alexandra has gradually begun performing public duties. She took part in the opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer.

In spring 2025, Princess Ingrid Alexandra completed 15 months of military service with the Combat Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord.

In August 2025, she enrolled in a Bachelor of Arts program at the University of Sydney, choosing a three-year degree focused on international relations and political economy.

Photo credit: The Royal House of Norway

These women may reshape the perception of monarchy, making it more open and modern. On International Women’s Day, it is especially symbolic that young women are becoming the face of the future of European states.

