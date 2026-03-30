Which country hosts office chair races?

The competition, known as Isu-1 Grand Prix, is a team endurance race in which teams of three cover a distance of over 20 kilometers within two hours.

The unusual sport was initiated by Tsuyoshi Tahara, who organized the first race in 2010 in Kyotanabe. According to him, the idea originated from a school incident involving riding an office chair.

Today, the races are held in various cities across Japan, including Tokyo, Kyoto and Shizuoka. Both amateurs and corporate teams take part in the competitions, including representatives of Toyota.

According to the rules, participants must use standard, non-modified office chairs and wear protective gear. The difficulty of the tracks varies depending on the host city.

Winners receive prizes that may differ: traditionally, the first prize is 90 kilograms of rice, although alternative rewards, including fish, are offered in some cities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. distributed about $26 million in bonuses among employees during a Chinese New Year celebration, where workers were allowed to take as much cash as they could carry.