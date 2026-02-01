“Take as much as you can”: Chinese company hands out millions

During the company’s annual gala, large sums of cash were laid out on tables. The total amount distributed on-site was around $26 million.

About 7,000 employees attended the event, with more than 800 banquet tables set up for guests. As part of the festive program, workers were offered an interactive bonus format: they were allowed to take home as much money as they could collect by hand within a limited time.

Including additional payments made outside the event, total annual bonuses amounted to nearly 70 percent of the company’s profit. By the end of 2025, the company’s profit was estimated at approximately $37–38 million.

Founded in 2002, Henan Kuangshan Crane Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and servicing of cranes and material handling equipment. Its products are supplied to more than 130 countries worldwide.

