What Saudi rock formation resembles a bride in a desert gown?

According to the Royal Commission for AlUla, the history of this natural marvel spans more than 460 million years. Its layers were originally formed from warm marine sediments located on the edge of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana. Massive tectonic plate movement later pushed this formation to its current, isolated location in the heart of the Kingdom's northwest.

AlUla's Bride Rock is distinguished by its geological uniqueness and arresting natural beauty. Its features evoke the image of a human figure standing dramatically in the middle of a flat plain, making it one of the most remarkable rock formations in the region.

Surrounded by flat, gravel plains, the area reveals evidence of ancient marine environments, including the fossilized remains of extinct creatures that bear witness to the enormous geological transformations the region has undergone.

AlUla is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for astronomy tourism (astrotourism) in the Kingdom, thanks to its exceptionally clear skies and natural landscapes far removed from light pollution. The unique combination makes it an ideal location for observing stars and planets and a beloved haven for astronomy enthusiasts, photographers, and those seeking moments of extraordinary contemplation.