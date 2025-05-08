AlUla: Where mesmerizing nature, starry nights create perfect stargazing destination

AlUla offers visitors unparalleled opportunities to explore the night sky, including observing stars, planets, and the Milky Way galaxy using telescopes or even the naked eye. The experiences unfold in tranquil desert settings that inspire reflection, interwoven with captivating astronomic tales inspired by ancient lore.

The naming of AlUla Manara and AlGharameel Nature Reserve as Saudi Arabia's and the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC's) first-ever Dark Sky Parks by DarkSky International marks a significant milestone. It reflects the Royal Commission for AlUla's commitment to preserving the natural astronomic environment and promoting astrotourism. DarkSky International is dedicated to reducing light pollution in urban and rural areas, mirroring a global orientation towards preserving pristine skies for contemplation and discovery.

Astrotourism in AlUla experienced remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by the efforts of relevant authorities in organizing astronomic events and activities that attract visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad. Among the most prominent is the AlUla Skies Festival, held annually, which offers a range of activities, exhibitions, workshops, and observation sessions with the participation of leading experts and professional astronomic guides.

Several pioneering projects and initiatives in the field are unfolding in AlUla. Upon completion, the projects will further enhance the city’s position as a prominent regional hub for astronomy and contribute to attracting researchers and enthusiasts from around the world. They support the Kingdom's focus on sustainable tourism by reducing light pollution, preserving the natural environment, and providing educational experiences that unlock new perspectives on understanding the universe.

Considering Saudi Vision 2030, AlUla continues to strengthen its position as a global destination that blends natural beauty, cultural heritage, and innovation in astronomical tourism experiences, turning it into one of the first Saudi cities free from light pollution.

