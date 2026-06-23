What FIFA does when storms and extreme heat hit the World Cup

The match was halted at halftime because of heavy rain and the threat of thunderstorms before resuming once conditions improved.

Under guidelines based on recommendations from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), matches must be suspended if lightning is detected within an eight-mile (13-kilometer) radius of a stadium. Players and officials are required to leave the field, while spectators are advised to seek shelter.

A match can only resume after no lightning has been detected within that radius for 30 consecutive minutes. Any new strike resets the countdown. Once the waiting period ends, players are given time to warm up before play resumes.

FIFA said stadiums hosting World Cup matches are required to maintain "robust risk management and evacuation procedures, including lightning and severe weather protocols aligned with local legislation and international best practice."

The governing body added that its emergency preparedness team works closely with meteorological and emergency management authorities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The lengthy delay in Philadelphia posed challenges for players and coaching staff. France head coach Didier Deschamps said: "It's a question of safety. You cannot fight against the rain and lightning. It doesn't annoy me. These are very special circumstances."

France star Kylian Mbappé described the interruption as "a very long evening."

"We spent a lot of time waiting. It's emotionally and mentally draining, because we had to stay fully focused and engaged in the dressing room," he said.

In addition to storm protocols, FIFA has introduced hydration breaks during matches to help players cope with high temperatures. However, there is currently no official temperature threshold that would automatically require a match to be suspended or postponed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Europe is experiencing one of its most intense early summer heatwaves in recent years, with temperatures exceeding 40°C across large parts of Southern and Western Europe, prompting authorities to issue health warnings, restrict outdoor activities and urge residents to protect vulnerable groups.