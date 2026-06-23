Deadly heatwave grips Europe, triggering alerts across multiple countries

The heatwave, driven by a persistent high-pressure system often referred to by meteorologists as a "heat dome," is expected to dominate weather conditions across much of the continent this week. Forecasters warn that temperatures in several countries are running 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages.

France on highest alert

The national weather service, Météo-France, placed dozens of departments under red and orange heat alerts as temperatures climbed above 40°C in several regions.

French officials reported the deaths of two young children who were found inside a parked vehicle, while several elderly people also died amid the heat. Authorities said at least 13 people drowned while seeking relief in rivers, lakes and other waterways.

Thousands of schools across France either closed or modified schedules, while local authorities introduced emergency measures including cooling stations, restrictions on outdoor sports and limits on public alcohol consumption in some areas. Rail services were also disrupted as infrastructure struggled under the extreme temperatures.

Collage credit: Arman Aisultan/ Canva

Spain and Portugal

Spain is experiencing its first official heatwave of the summer, with temperatures reaching 44°C in some inland regions. The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET has maintained heat warnings across much of the country, with several regions under orange and red alerts. Forecasters expect dangerous conditions to persist through at least the middle of the week.

Neighboring Portugal has also recorded exceptionally high temperatures, particularly in central and southern regions, where authorities continue to monitor wildfire risks heightened by the hot and dry weather.

Italy

In Italy, hot air moving northward from the Sahara has pushed temperatures close to 40°C in several areas. The Italian Health Ministry has issued its highest heat alerts for a growing number of cities, including major urban centers such as Milan, Florence and Turin. Public health authorities have advised older adults, children and people with chronic illnesses to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day.

The heatwave is affecting tourism hotspots as well, with local governments introducing emergency measures to reduce health risks for residents and visitors.

Heat spreads north

The extreme weather is not confined to southern Europe. Germany, Belgium, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are also experiencing unusually high temperatures for June, with several locations approaching or exceeding national seasonal records. Some outdoor events have been cancelled or modified due to safety concerns.

In the United Kingdom, forecasters warned that temperatures could reach 38°C later this week, an exceptionally high figure for June. Several regions have issued heat-health alerts as authorities prepare for increased pressure on healthcare services.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves more frequent, more intense and longer lasting. Europe has warmed faster than any other continent over recent decades, contributing to an increase in record-breaking temperature events.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that air temperatures were expected to soar as high as 40 degrees Celsius in the south of Kazakhstan.