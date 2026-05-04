What Dimash Qudaibergen’s parents reveal about his success

A child raised not for fame

Dimash’s parents emphasize that his path was never built around fame. At its core was always upbringing. Kanat Aitbayev describes it as a principle that goes beyond a single family:

“When a child is born, every father should spend at least one or two hours with their child… You need to take care of your child and nurture their hopes. First of all, it is important to look after the child’s health.”

This perspective reflects a broader understanding of parenting as an active, value-driven process focused on a child’s development.

Svetlana complements this idea by highlighting the role of personal example:

“Not only through words, but also through example. A child sees everything… The words of both mother and father stay with them for life.”

As a result, Dimash was raised not through pressure, but within an environment where values are naturally transmitted.

He is not just our son

One of the key themes of the interview is that Dimash has long gone beyond a private family story. His parents speak of him not only as a son, but as a representative of the country:

“Dimash is a Kazakh artist born and raised in Kazakhstan. When he performs, people around the world sing his songs in different languages.”

They stress that they see him as a “child of the whole country,” whose mission is to bring Kazakhstan’s culture to the world. This aligns with the family’s broader belief that art should unite.

Dimash’s talent is positioned not as an end in itself, but as a tool. In this context, art is framed as an expression of love for one’s country and a means of promoting unity, with Kazakh music seen as a reflection of collective identity.

The emotional core of a performer

Dimash’s parents acknowledge that behind his professionalism lies a significant emotional burden. His mother describes the stage as a place where a person experiences intense emotions and may not even know where to look after performing. According to her, during a performance, an artist fully lives through every emotion, transmitting that state to the audience.

His father, in turn, highlights his character, noting that he has a big heart and a strong desire to show the world what he is capable of.

Family, culture and discipline

The interview makes it clear that Dimash’s family is not only a source of support, but also a strict system of values.

His development was built on an emphasis on education, discipline, and respect for tradition. At the same time, modern opportunities are seen as a resource that requires proper direction.

The key idea goes beyond a personal career - it is about making the country more visible on the global stage.

In this context, Dimash’s success is seen as part of a broader goal - strengthening Kazakhstan’s cultural presence in the world.

The story of Dimash Qudaibergen is not only a story of exceptional talent. It is the result of consistent upbringing, combining tradition, personal example, and a sense of responsibility to society.

His parents do not idealize his path, but make it clear that his success is not accidental.

It is the outcome of a system of values in which art serves people, family shapes personality, and culture becomes a universal language understood around the world.

That is why Dimash is perceived not just as an artist, but as a phenomenon that goes beyond the stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen received his first award in China as a producer at the 2026 Weibo Gala in Macao.