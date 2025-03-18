What countries acquire Kazakhstan’s TV series

He told the Government meeting that Kazakhstan witnesses fast growth in TV shows production. It annually releases hundreds of new TV series high in ratings. He stressed the country’s TV series gained popularity in Kazakhstan and overseas.

Aksyutits noted Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Germany, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, India, South Korea, Great Britain and Uzbekistan acquired Kazakhstan’s content. For example, Khabar and Qazaqstan TV Channels sold over 30 TV shows in the past two years. Noteworthy, German media magnate ZDF handles their global distribution.

As written before, Kazakhstan digitizes its historical and cultural heritage.