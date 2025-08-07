What are humans planning for the Moon

Why the Moon still matters

While the space race of the 20th century was largely about demonstrating technological dominance, the Moon is now seen as a promising testing ground for long-duration missions and future interplanetary travel.

Key priorities include:

• conducting scientific research in low gravity and high-radiation environments

• testing autonomous life support and resource extraction systems

• exploring the use of water ice

• studying rare earth elements and helium-3 as a potential energy source

• building a launch base for future crewed missions to Mars

Plans of the USA

NASA aims to land astronauts on the Moon within the next three and a half years, before the end of Donald Trump’s second presidential term. According to current plans, a crewed flyby of the Moon is scheduled for next year, followed by a surface landing one year later.

The next phase will focus on establishing a long-term presence on the Moon. Under the program, NASA plans to:

· build a permanent lunar base for astronaut habitation and research

· install a 100-kilowatt nuclear power plant by 2030 to provide energy

· launch the Gateway space station, which will serve as a staging point for missions to the Moon and Mars

NASA expects to sign contracts with private companies to carry out these tasks within the next six months. Axiom Space, Vast, and Blue Origin are among the potential contractors.

China’s plans

China’s roadmap for space science sets out three stages of development through 2050. By 2027, the country plans to focus on operating its space station, advancing its crewed lunar exploration program, and launching the fourth phase of its Moon missions along with planetary exploration projects. Between five and eight satellite science missions are expected to be approved during this period.

The second stage, from 2028 to 2035, includes completing construction of the International Lunar Research Station, an initiative proposed by China. Around 15 additional scientific satellite missions are also planned during this phase. The third stage, from 2036 to 2050, envisions over 30 space science missions.

To support these goals, China is developing the Long March 10 heavy-lift rocket for crewed lunar transport, the Mengzhou spacecraft, the Lanyue lunar lander, and the Tansuo lunar rover. A new-generation Wangyu spacesuit is also in development for moonwalks.

Beijing has already sent its Chang’e-6 mission to the far side of the Moon, successfully returning 1,935.3 grams of lunar soil to Earth.

Other countries

China and Russia have also announced plans to jointly build the International Lunar Research Station, with the Moon’s south pole considered the most likely site due to its potential water ice reserves. Thirteen countries have joined the initiative so far, including Azerbaijan, South Africa, Belarus, Pakistan, Egypt, Venezuela, Thailand, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Serbia, Nicaragua, and Senegal.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that China approved new lunar sample applications from research institutions.